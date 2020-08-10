1/1
Mary Alice Crowder
Mary Alice Crowder

Liberty - Mary Alice Crowder, 87, of Liberty, Indiana passed away peacefully at her home on August 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Mary Alice was born on December 31, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Leo Holmes Sharp and Mable (Sanford) Sharp. She attended school at Liberty and Anderson Beauty School and was the owner of Mary Alice Hair Fashion for 43 years. Mary Alice was an avid painter and shared her talents throughout her home. Mary Alice was the first woman to sit on the Union County Council and she was also the first past Matron of Eastern Star. Mary Alice was a past member of the Apron Strings Home Economic Club, Mothers Club, Tops, and Charter Member of the Red Hats Club. She was a member the Methodist church and attended Salem Friends Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph (2002), her oldest son, Curtis Conway (2009). Brothers, Lawrence Sharp (2005), Wilbur Sharp (2006), Glen Sharp (2018).

She is survived by her son Rick Crowder (Wanda) and their children Trevor and Austin, great grandson Eastin Jennings. Daughter, Lucinda Wilson (Larry) and their children Denise Franklin and her children Jameson and Alyssa, Dawn McCoy (Steve) and their children Sadie and Rebekah. Brian, and his children, Sealy, Morgan, Wyatt, Levi and Payton. And Krista Wilson. Daughter-in-law Sharon Crowder and son Brandon and his child Braylon. And four great grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Mary Alice will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mary Alice to the Union County Public Library Reminisce Program or a charity of choice. Condolences to the family may be made any time at www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
