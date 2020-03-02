|
|
Mary Alice Hardwick Wissler
Richmond, Ind. - Mary Alice Hardwick Wissler, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died after battling cancer on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Born June 14, 1932, in Richmond, Indiana, to Leonard M. and Leona Hukill Hardwick, Mary Alice was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a 1950 graduate of Richmond High School. Mary Alice spent her life as a caretaker of her parents, husband, and two daughters. She and her husband, Jerry, spent the last 20 years spreading joy to the residents of Richmond as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. They were regulars at the Christmas Parade, Festival of Lights, and Christmas festivities at the Depot District.
Mary Alice leaves behind her beloved husband of 65 years, Jerry Wissler; two daughters, Angela Wissler of Richmond and Jerilyn Wissler of Borden, Indiana; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Mary Alice's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations or expressions of sympathy be made in her name to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020