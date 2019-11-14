|
|
Mary Alice Reichter
Richmond - Mary Alice Reichter, age 81, of Richmond passed away on Tuesday (November 12, 2019) at Reid Hospital. Mary was born in Richmond, Indiana on June 17, 1938 to Harry Lewis and Beatrice Pauline Hyde Butler. She was a former employee of JCPenney's. Mary enjoyed sitting in the sun and reading books, walking and family get togethers where she could cook for everyone.
Survivors include children Andy Reichter, Tony Reichter and Penny Marie Reichter; grandchildren Kaly Marie (Devin) Irvine, Kevin (Pam Bellido) Reichter and Mark (Chuva) Brim; great grandchildren Eliot Brim and Cosmo Brim; sister Joyce Imhoff; brothers Jay (Dianne) Butler and John (Sue) Butler; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Andrew Charles Reichter; siblings Barbara Robinson, Harry, Jack and Larry Butler.
Services for Mary will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday (November 18, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Robert Meckley will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday (November 18, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019