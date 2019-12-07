Services
Mary Ann Breeden

Mary Ann Breeden Obituary
Mary Ann Breeden

Dublin - Mary Ann Breeden, 72, held the hand of God as she entered her heavenly home and was reunited with loved ones on Friday afternoon December 6, 2019. She passed away at Reid Health in Richmond and her family would like to extend a much deserved "Thank You" to the doctors, nurses, hospice care and staff for the kindness and special care provided to Mary Ann. A daughter of the late Minor and Mary Geneva (Jones) Mobley, Mary Ann was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on May 1, 1947. As a teenager, she and her family moved from Kentucky to Jacksonburg. Mary Ann married Jake Breeden on November 24, 1967 in Cambridge City. They have made their home in Dublin since the fall of 1975. Mary Ann was a stay at home mom. Her family was her life, she was a loving and devoted, wife, mother and mamaw. Mary Ann and Jake were Life Members of H.O.G.. She loved to be out on the Harley Davidson with her husband, taking many trips and scenic rides with their friends.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Jake Breeden; 3 children, Brian Breeden, Kim (Joe) Terhaar and Chad (Allyson) Breeden ; 8 grandchildren, Leslie, Brandon and Chance Johnson, Taylor and Shea McClain, Kate, Caroline and Cole Breeden; step grandson, Branden Terhaar; 5 siblings, Helena Lundy, Phyllis Kay Morgan, Jane C. Briar, Minor Wayne Mobley and Sandra Lynn Sherwood; several nieces and nephews

Mary Ann was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Myrtle Joan McCullough and Betty S. Boyd.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Mary Ann's nephew, Rev. Brian Justice will officiate. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Monday December 9th.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
