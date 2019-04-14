|
|
Mary Ann (Rosenberger) Hayward
Hayden, AL - Mary Ann (Rosenberger) Hayward, age 70, of Hayden, Alabama, died April 2, 2019. Born November 19, 1948 to Lawrence and Betty (Wolfe) Rosenberger. She graduated from Union High School in College Corner class of 1968. On November 15, 1969 she married John Hayward. They relocated to Gardendale, Alabama, Pensacola and Land O'Lakes, Florida. She worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Leaseway Transportation Corp. After retirement they moved to Hayden, Alabama to be close to their son Terry and his family. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks, camping, visiting flea markets, spending time with their granddaughter Samantha, her family, working as an Avon Representative, caring for her Rose Garden, and watching the hummingbirds that came in swarms to her feeders. They attended High Rock Methodist Church in Hayden, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Francis (Squeak) Russell; a brother, Larry Rosenberger; nephew, Kyle Rosenberger; aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John; son Terry (Kim) Hayward; granddaughter Samantha; 5 brothers, Mike (Maggie) Rosenberger of Richmond, Mark (Jeanette) Rosenberger of Liberty, Steve (Mary Beth) Rosenberger of College Corner, Greg (Marcia) Rosenberger of Bath and Chris (Linda) Rosenberger of Liberty; 4 sisters, Donna (Keith) Pohlar, Becky (Tom) Pfledderer, Kathy Rosenberger and Cheryl Dishmond all of Liberty; sister-in-law, Judy Rosenberger of Connersville, IN; an uncle Jim (Andrea) Rosenberger of Hamilton, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
At Mary Ann's request there will be no public service. A memorial service was held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at High Rock Methodist Church, Hayden, AL.
Please make memorial contributions to the or Children's Hospital of Alabama.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 14, 2019