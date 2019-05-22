Mary Anne Keller



Centerville, Ind. - Mary Anne Keller, age 80, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.



Born November 15, 1938, in New Castle, Indiana, to George and Geneva Briar Needler, Mary Anne lived in Wayne County most of her life. She graduated from Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Mary Anne worked at Hardee's, formerly Burger Chef, for 20 years and had also worked as a beautician for three years and at the Centerville Library. She was a member of First Church of God in Richmond, Centerville-Abington Senior Center, and the BK Stitchers. Mary Anne enjoyed crocheting, reading, and coloring.



Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Susan) Keller of San Diego, California, and John (Terri) Keller of Euless, Texas; aunt; cousins; other extended family; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Russell Lloyd Keller, who died August 9, 2014; parents; sister, Peggy Needler; and brother, George Terry Needler.



Visitation for Mary Anne Keller will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Paul R. Register officiating. Burial will be in Jacksonburg Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019