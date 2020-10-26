Mary Bertch
Richmond - Mary Elinor Bertch, 91, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus in Richmond. She was born on March 12, 1929, in Richmond, and is the daughter of Herbert and Thelma Snow Bulach. After graduating from Richmond High School, she attended Earlham College and Ball State University.
On May 17, 1952, she married Robert P. Bertch in Richmond and they were able to share 44 years together before he passed on September 19, 1996.
Mary had worked as a journalist for the Palladium-Item Newspaper, covering the society division. She also worked at Bertch's Hardware in Liberty. While spending time in Florida, she was the editor of the Osprey Lodge Newsletter, and helped at the food bank for the homeless. She had been employed as a clerk at JC Penney in Florida, too, and loved her job there.
She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Richmond, Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church in Liberty, and First Presbyterian Church in Eustes, Florida. She took great joy in helping others to enjoy each day to its fullest and loving our Lord. She belonged to Bible Study Fellowship Inc., the Edwards Memorial UMC Women's Group, and was an inaugural board member of F.A.T.E Center. She was also involved with the Criterion Club, Liberty Country Club, Pine Meadows Country Club, the "A Dozen of Us" Literary Club.
Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed historical fiction and autobiographies. She played golf and bridge, and liked spending her time sewing, baking, gardening, doing cross stitch, and supporting the arts, especially the Richmond Civic Theater. She was the recipient of the "Woman of the Year" Award in Liberty. She greatly cherished her time with family that was spent on vacations in Bayview, Michigan. Mary was able to experience her dream come true taking a ride in a hot air balloon.
She is survived by a son, Jim (Billie) Bertch, of Connersville; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Bertch, of Lutz, Florida; one brother, Martin Bulach, of Indianapolis; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Watson, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; five grandchildren, Heather M. Bertch, of Asheville, NC, Erin E. Palermo, of Albuquerque, NM, Sara J. (Tim) Watts, of Indianapolis, Jeffrey R. Bertch, of Jupiter, FL, and Barbara A. (Austin) Mills, of Indianapolis; along with two great- grandchildren, Alexis M. and Bella M. Palermo.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Pete Bertch.
A private graveside service for Mary will be held at West Point Cemetery in Liberty. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
