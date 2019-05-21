Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320

Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320

WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH - Mary C. Ruby, age 90, of West Alexandria, OH passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. She was born July 8, 1928 in Eaton, OH to the late George and Katherine (Jones) Acton. She was a 1946 graduate of Eaton High School; she worked at Friends United Meeting in Richmond for 30 years and was also employed at Harris Bank in Richmond, with her final retirement being from the Preble County Senior Center in Eaton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son Donald Ruby, Jr.; brothers George, Dora and Clarence Acton; and sister Annabelle McQuiddy. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Roger) Fetter of The Villages, FL and Cathy (David) McClellan of West Alexandria, OH; daughter-in-law Deb Ruby of Hudson, IN; grandchildren: Kenneth Shindeldecker, Kari Swafford, Chris Jones, Tiffany (Jacob) Cullers, Tony (Shani) Ruby, Scott Ruby, Tammy (Jimmy) Fugate, Patty Reffeitt, Kristin Cox, Tiffani (Tony G.) Ruby and April Dawn Ruby; and numerous great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:30 am until time of funeral services at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 21, 2019
