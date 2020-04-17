Resources
Mary E. Allen Obituary
Richmond - Mary E. Allen, 87, of Richmond, IN passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence at Arbor Trace Nursing Facility. Born October 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late David F. and Sylvia (Hunter) Lane. She graduated high school in Ft. Wayne and worked there in Real Estate. She loved her family and enjoyed holiday and birthday celebrations, often bringing luscious baked goods. She will be remembered as sometimes being feisty and ornery but always loving.

She is survived by daughters, Pamela J. Parker (Larry), Mary Lynn Hilterman, and Gloria A. Cost (Jack); one sister, Clara J. Jones of Haines City, FL; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses, William E. Chamberlain Sr. and Harold Allen; one son, William E. Chamberlain Jr.; 5 brothers, 2 sisters and 1 great granddaughter.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private graveside service with Larry G. Parker (Son-in-law) officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Mary's name are appreciated. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020
