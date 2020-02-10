|
Mary E. Treep
Richmond - Mary E. Treep 94 of Richmond died Saturday February 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was born June 10, 1925 in Richmond to Steven and Callie Mains O'Connor and lived here most of her life. She was a homemaker and foster mother. Mary was an avid bowler and horseshoe thrower. She was an inductee into the Bowling Hall of Fame.
Survivors include five sons Ron Maish, Bill and David Sugas, Edward and David McGeehen, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her two husbands Morton Maish and Ben Treep, three sons Chris Sugas, Tony Treep, and Morton Maish, one daughter Sandra Hunter, one daughter Sandra Hunter, her daughter-in-law Evalyn Maish, one granddaughter Marie Soper, and two great grandchildren Randy Soper and Kadrienne Maish. She is also preceded in death by 20 brothers and sisters including George O'Connor, Esther Pierson and Viola Downing.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond. Entombment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 AM to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com. Mary's family wishes to thank the gang at Cambridge Square for all they did for her during her residence.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020