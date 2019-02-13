Mary Elisabeth French



Centerville, Ind. - Mary Elisabeth French, age 55, of Centerville, Indiana, died after a long, hard fight with cancer on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.



Born August 14, 1963, in Carbondale, Illinois, to Bill and Mary Ida Annable McCarver, Elisabeth moved to Centerville in 1984. She was a determined business woman who, along with her husband Brian, owned Centerville Pottery, Brian's Glass & Mirror, and Cinnamon Spice Bakery. Elisabeth was a member of Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church. Her faith was extremely strong, and she was a prayer warrior who prayed continually about everything. Elisabeth's relationship with God was her number one priority, followed by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her trust in her husband was very strong, and her grandchildren were her life. Elisabeth was a sweet and caring person, who always put others first and was always ready for a challenge.



Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Brian French; daughters, Patricia French and Brianna (Codey) Watts, both of Centerville; son, Keith (Tabitha) French of Glade Spring, Virginia; grandchildren, Cayden and Victoria Watts and Kylie, Alaina, Dalton, and Brian Carson French; parents; father-in-law, Marvin French; sisters, Priscilla Rodriguez, Susie Garza, Joanna McCarver, and Deborah McGlauchan; brother, Michael McCarver; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Diane McCarver and her mother-in-law, Isabelle French, who she dearly loved.



Visitation for Mary Elisabeth French will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church, 2395 Straightline Pike, Richmond with Rev. Johnny L. Shepherd Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary