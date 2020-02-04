|
Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Hagans Foughty
West Liberty - Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Hagans Foughty, 91, passed away Monday evening, February 3, 2020 at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty, Ohio. She was born in Concord Township, Champaign County, Ohio on September 1, 1928 to the late R.E. "Gene" and Evelyn (Ward) Hagans.
On December 28, 2003, Liz married Philip E. Foughty and he preceded her in death on August 11, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her sister Martha Cushman, and a step-son John P. Foughty.
Liz is survived by a brother-in-law, Earl Cushman; two step-daughters, Diana Beth Lawson and Pam (Ron) Wood; a niece, Kathy (Ray) Etgen; a nephew, Jay Cushman; and six great nieces and nephews, Philip (Michele) Etgen, Kyle (Jessica King) Etgen, Cindy (Kevin) Williams, Megan Etgen, Mollie Etgen, and Miranda Etgen.
Liz retired from Sprint Telephone following 35 years of service. She attended Concord School for five years and graduated from West Liberty High School in 1946. A member of the West Liberty United Church of Christ, Liz played piano, had been both a member and director of the church choir, and also served as Deacon for a period of time. She also enjoyed singing with various groups in Logan County, reading, and traveling.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the United Church of Christ, 212 Newell Street in West Liberty, where Pastor Kay Young will officiate a funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty, Ohio.
Memorial contribution may be made, in Liz's memory, to the United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 427, West Liberty, Ohio 43357 or to the , 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020