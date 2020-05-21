Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Hunt


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Hunt Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Hunt

Cambridge City - Mary Elizabeth Hunt, 64, passed away Tuesday evening May 19, 2020 at Hickory Creek Healthcare in New Castle, Indiana. A daughter of the late Albert V. and Wilma F. (Dorgan) Cole, Mary Elizabeth was born in Muncie, Indiana on April 30, 1956. She was a graduate of Tri High School and attended Ball State University. Mary Beth lived most of her life in the Cambridge City area and was an avid collector of antiques and glass figurines. She was a former member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and had attended the First United Methodist Church in Cambridge City. Mary Beth was a loving mother and very proud to have been a military wife and caregiver to her late husband, Wilbur, whom she married in Connersville on September 21, 1985.

Survivors include her son, Dallas (Misty) Clapp of Lewisville; God daughter, Erika Plummer and her son Link Judge; 1 brother, Gary E. Cole.

Mary Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Wilbur L. Hunt, on July 25, 2012; her father on October 26, 1991 and her mother on April 10, 1980.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -