Mary Elizabeth Hunt
Cambridge City - Mary Elizabeth Hunt, 64, passed away Tuesday evening May 19, 2020 at Hickory Creek Healthcare in New Castle, Indiana. A daughter of the late Albert V. and Wilma F. (Dorgan) Cole, Mary Elizabeth was born in Muncie, Indiana on April 30, 1956. She was a graduate of Tri High School and attended Ball State University. Mary Beth lived most of her life in the Cambridge City area and was an avid collector of antiques and glass figurines. She was a former member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and had attended the First United Methodist Church in Cambridge City. Mary Beth was a loving mother and very proud to have been a military wife and caregiver to her late husband, Wilbur, whom she married in Connersville on September 21, 1985.
Survivors include her son, Dallas (Misty) Clapp of Lewisville; God daughter, Erika Plummer and her son Link Judge; 1 brother, Gary E. Cole.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Wilbur L. Hunt, on July 25, 2012; her father on October 26, 1991 and her mother on April 10, 1980.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 21 to May 22, 2020