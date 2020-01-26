|
|
Mary Elizabeth McCullum
In Loving Memory.
December 13, 1932 -
January 24, 2020
Mary Elizabeth (Spotts) McCullum of Noblesville, Indiana passed away on January 24, 2020. Mary was born on December 13, 1932 to Allen F Spotts and Louise E (Tice) Spotts on their farm in Wayne County, Indiana.
She attended Centerville High School where she graduated in 1951 and went on to earn both her Bachelor of Education and Master of Education from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. She was an avid reader and writer, and taught 1st and 2nd grade in Richmond, Indiana before becoming a stay at home mom. She was a longtime member of the Friends Church.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, James McCullum. They married on August 19, 1961. She is also survived by her two sons Rodney (Melissa) McCullum of Annapolis, Maryland, Ken (Linda) McCullum of West Des Moines, Iowa, her sister Marie (Kelly) Duvall of Richmond, Indiana and her five grandchildren: Kathryn McCullum, Michael McCullum, Connor McCullum, Shane McCullum, and Lauren McCullum. She was predeceased by her parents Allen and Louise Spotts.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, 4180 Westfield Road, Westfield, IN with calling from 11am until the service time. Burial will follow services in Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020