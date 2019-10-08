|
Mary Elizabeth Tillery
Mc Kee, Kentucky - Mary Elizabeth Tillery age 83, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in London, Kentucky, on October 4, 2019. She was born June 15, 1936, the daughter of Eva Fern Campbell McCoy and James Chester Cook, in Camden, Ohio.
Mary was a homemaker and had worked at the Glove Factory, Huffy and PRC. She was a member of Gray Hawk Baptist Church in Mc Kee, Kentucky. She loved to cook, was very artistic and was a huge hearted angel.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter: Phyllis J. Tillery of Richmond; two grandchildren: Terri Keener (Jimmy) of Richmond and Felicia Martin (Brian) of Fountain City; great grandchildren: Tabitha, James and Chris Keener, Michael Newton, Kodee Pennington and Aden McDaniel all of Richmond; great great grandson: Michael Thomas Newton; one brother: Joe Cook of Richmond; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. She also leaves a special friend: Peggy Tincher of Mc Kee, Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Alfred Tillery; her mother: Eva Fern McCoy; father: James Chester Cook; son: Steve Tillery and a grandson: Thomas A. Bullock.
The family would like to express special thanks to some very special ladies, Paula Whorter and Liz and Angie Cody. They would also like to give special thanks to Kenny and Judy Tillery, Tonya Coffee and Rodney Coyner.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Everette Van Zant officiating. Family and friends may visit Thursday two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019