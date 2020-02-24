|
|
Mary Ellen "Dolly" Davis
Lynn - Mrs. Mary Ellen "Dolly" Davis, 91, of Lynn, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, February 24 in the comfort of her home.
Born on October 31, 1928 in Randolph County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Omer Lester and Grace Verna Witter Manning. She was a 1946 graduate of Spartanburg High School.
Mrs. Davis was a faithful member of the Lynn Friends Church. She married Forrest O. Davis in 1948. They were blessed with two sons and 50 years of marriage before his death on December 17, 1998. She retired from Belden in 1984 after 19 years of service. She was always humble and thankful and enjoyed caring for others. She was known as "The Cookie Lady" who always had cookies ready for her guests to enjoy.
Mrs. Davis will be missed by her sons & daughters-in-law, Keith & Julane Davis and Gerald & Annette Davis; seven grandchildren, Adrienne Cowen, Erin Myers, Justin Davis, Bryan Davis, Marcie Norton, Michael Davis and Matthew Davis; 12 great-grandchildren, Bryce Cowen, Lauren Cowen, Ashlyn Myers, Ella Myers, Addison Davis, Noah Davis, Piper Davis, Boden Davis, Skylar Davis, Ravenna Davis, Arden Davis and Asher Davis; and several nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Helen Ozbun, Emma Price and Judith Smith; brothers, Russell Manning and Richard Manning.
Pastor Paul Coe and Pastor Matt Windham will conduct a funeral ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Spartanburg Cemetery.
Family & friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Lynn Friends Church, 311 South Main Street, Lynn, IN 47355
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020