Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen "Granny" Robbins


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen "Granny" Robbins Obituary
Mary Ellen "Granny' Robbins

Richmond, IN - Mary Ellen "Granny" Robbins 86 of Centerville died unexpectedly April 1, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born September 20, 1932 in Wells County, Indiana to Jay and Mary Maxine Huddleston Banter and lived in Richmond and Centerville most of her life. She formerly worked as a manager of the Paul Harris Store and retired as a teacher's aide from Crestdale Elementary School.

Mary Ellen was a member of Abington Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards at The Centerville Senior Center. She was an avid basketball fan, who supported Centerville High School, Indiana University, and Indianapolis Pacer basketball. She always cared for others, and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her son Mark (Darlene) Robbins of Centerville, two step sons Tom (Sally) Ashley and Terry (Sue) Robbins of Kansas four grandchildren Jeromy (Missy) Robbins of Fishers, Shannon (Betty Seifer) Robbins of Richmond, Jenny (Ron) Cornell of Michigan, and Shawn (Mitch) Loder of Kansas, four great grandchildren Grant Robbins, Megan Robbins, Emily (Erik) Rogoszewski, and Jake Cornell, one sister Nila (Wally) Wells, her sister-in-law Marsha Banter of Winchester, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Her husband Tom died in 2006; five children, her parents, and one brother Bob Banter are also deceased.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday April 5, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Smith officiating. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday April 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Centerville Senior Center 111 South 2nd Street Centerville, Indiana 47330. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now