Mary Ellen "Granny' Robbins



Richmond, IN - Mary Ellen "Granny" Robbins 86 of Centerville died unexpectedly April 1, 2019 at Reid Health. She was born September 20, 1932 in Wells County, Indiana to Jay and Mary Maxine Huddleston Banter and lived in Richmond and Centerville most of her life. She formerly worked as a manager of the Paul Harris Store and retired as a teacher's aide from Crestdale Elementary School.



Mary Ellen was a member of Abington Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards at The Centerville Senior Center. She was an avid basketball fan, who supported Centerville High School, Indiana University, and Indianapolis Pacer basketball. She always cared for others, and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Survivors include her son Mark (Darlene) Robbins of Centerville, two step sons Tom (Sally) Ashley and Terry (Sue) Robbins of Kansas four grandchildren Jeromy (Missy) Robbins of Fishers, Shannon (Betty Seifer) Robbins of Richmond, Jenny (Ron) Cornell of Michigan, and Shawn (Mitch) Loder of Kansas, four great grandchildren Grant Robbins, Megan Robbins, Emily (Erik) Rogoszewski, and Jake Cornell, one sister Nila (Wally) Wells, her sister-in-law Marsha Banter of Winchester, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Her husband Tom died in 2006; five children, her parents, and one brother Bob Banter are also deceased.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday April 5, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Smith officiating. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday April 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Centerville Senior Center 111 South 2nd Street Centerville, Indiana 47330. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 3, 2019