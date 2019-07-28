|
Mary Hoober
Lynn - Mary Hoober, 87, of Lynn, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born on July 12, 1932 in Winchester, Indiana to Noble Gale and Elsie Leaver Fraze, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Gordon Hoober on November 29, 1953. They were blessed with two daughters and 60 years of marriage before his death on July 25, 2014.
Mrs. Hoober was a homemaker attended the New Liberty Christian Church near Lynn. She enjoyed solving puzzle books and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hoober will be missed by her daughters, Lois Moland and Lora Simmons & her husband, Donnie; grandchildren, Lisha Moland and Jarrod Fisher; step-grandson, Chris Simmons; great-grandchildren, Dillion McAbee and Kameron Fugitt.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hoober was preceded by her sister, Shirley Murphy and brother, Paul Fraze.
Dale Bales will conduct a graveside ceremony at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, in Mooreland Cemetery in Henry County.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Cancer Services for Randolph County, 133 North Meridian Street, Winchester, IN 47394.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 28, 2019