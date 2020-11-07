Mary Jane Longenecker Fulton
Myrtle Beach, SC - Mary Jane Longenecker Fulton, age 92, formerly of Centerville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Born July 28, 1928, in Winchester, Indiana, to Oakley and Maude Bavis Longenecker, Mary Jane graduated from Centerville High School. She married Malcolm Ray Fulton on July 12, 1947, in Centerville. Mary Jane was a homemaker, business owner, boater, travel enthusiast, and avid golfer. She worshipped at the Centerville Christian Church and The Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, where she shared her faith with many dear friends. Mary Jane's family came first, she was their biggest fan, making every effort to attend their endless sporting events and activities. Mary Jane spoiled everyone with her homemade noodles and pecan rolls. She loved all of her numerous animals, including her most recent constant companion cat, Minnie.
Mary Jane will be greatly missed by her daughter, Teresa (Wayne) Duke; grandchildren, Corey (Toni) Duke of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Lacey (Andrew) Spiguzza of Myrtle Beach; great-grandchildren, Brittan Caroline Duke, Tenley Marie Duke, and Duke Gregory Spiguzza; and sister-in-law and dear friend, Marilyn Fulton.
Mary Jane Fulton joins her Heavenly Father; loving husband, Mike; son, Greg; parents; sisters, Evelyn Corbitt and Rosalind Davis; and brother, Ewart Longenecker.
A celebration of life tribute will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville with Pastor Wes Sewell officiating. Out of respect for the safety of family and friends due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no calling. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Centerville Christian Church, 111 North Morton Avenue, Centerville, IN 47330 or the charity of your choice
would be graciously appreciated.
