1/1
Mary Jane Longenecker Fulton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Longenecker Fulton

Myrtle Beach, SC - Mary Jane Longenecker Fulton, age 92, formerly of Centerville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Born July 28, 1928, in Winchester, Indiana, to Oakley and Maude Bavis Longenecker, Mary Jane graduated from Centerville High School. She married Malcolm Ray Fulton on July 12, 1947, in Centerville. Mary Jane was a homemaker, business owner, boater, travel enthusiast, and avid golfer. She worshipped at the Centerville Christian Church and The Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, where she shared her faith with many dear friends. Mary Jane's family came first, she was their biggest fan, making every effort to attend their endless sporting events and activities. Mary Jane spoiled everyone with her homemade noodles and pecan rolls. She loved all of her numerous animals, including her most recent constant companion cat, Minnie.

Mary Jane will be greatly missed by her daughter, Teresa (Wayne) Duke; grandchildren, Corey (Toni) Duke of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Lacey (Andrew) Spiguzza of Myrtle Beach; great-grandchildren, Brittan Caroline Duke, Tenley Marie Duke, and Duke Gregory Spiguzza; and sister-in-law and dear friend, Marilyn Fulton.

Mary Jane Fulton joins her Heavenly Father; loving husband, Mike; son, Greg; parents; sisters, Evelyn Corbitt and Rosalind Davis; and brother, Ewart Longenecker.

A celebration of life tribute will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville with Pastor Wes Sewell officiating. Out of respect for the safety of family and friends due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no calling. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Centerville Christian Church, 111 North Morton Avenue, Centerville, IN 47330 or the charity of your choice would be graciously appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved