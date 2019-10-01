|
Mary Janice Chase
Richmond - Mary Janice Chase, 79, passed away on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at Waterford Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born on November 23, 1939 to Mary and Robert Stier in Richmond, Indiana. She was a 1958 graduate of Richmond High School and attended Earlham College but graduated from Ball State in 1984. She also held a master degree in mathematics from Purdue in 1969. She was married to Stephen Chase on August 31, 1963 in Richmond, Indiana. Surviving is her husband Stephen, son Brian and grandson Zachary both of Nashville, Tennessee. After teaching high school math at New Haven, Indiana she began employment at Ivy Tech State College as an instructor and administrator retiring in 2006. Preparing income taxes for 100 clients in central Indiana kept her busy for almost 30 years. An active bridge player she was also involved in the Kokomo YWCA and The Sieberling Mansion.
Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday (October 3, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Thursday (October 3, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 1, 2019