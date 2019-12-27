|
|
Mary Jean Johnson
Richmond - Mary Jean Johnson, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mary Jean was born on January 23, 1928, in Phillipsburg, Ohio, to Howard and Osa Belle Smoot Longenecker. She graduated as the valedictorian of Jefferson Township High School in New Paris, Ohio, in 1945. Following graduation, Mary Jean moved to Richmond. She retired as a stenographer from General Telephone in 1983. Mary Jean also served as a volunteer at Reid Hospital for over 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond. Mary Jean enjoyed reading. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was always there for them. Mary Jean was loved and will be dearly missed by her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Melanie (Kenneth) Bond and Valerie (Brian) Snyder, both of Richmond; grandchildren, Andrew (Yoshiko) Bond of Japan, David Bond of Seattle, Washington, and James (Rebecca Harrist) Spiers and Kevin (Regina Clever) Spiers, both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, William and Jacob Bond, Jeremy and Tyler Spiers, and Courtney and Melody Clever; brothers, Howard (Jackie) Longenecker of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Marvin Longenecker of Richmond; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Byron Johnson, who died in 1985; parents; sister, Patty (James) Heltsley; brothers, Roland (Gloria) Longenecker and Wayne (Susan) Longenecker; and sister-in-law, Joyce McDonald.
Visitation for Mary Jean Johnson will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1601 South A Street, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Hay and Rev. Phillip Hodgkin officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church, 1601 South A Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019