Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Portland, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary Jo Randall Obituary
Mary Jo Randall

Portland - Mary Jo Randall age 88, of Portland, went home to be with her Lord on February 12, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mary was born on March 24, 1930 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Abbie Gail (Phillips) White. In addition to her mother, Mary was preceded in death by her late husband Bill Randall, son James Randall, brothers William, Lee (Glenna), Junior, Contee (Patti), Jack (Jan), Dean (Darlene) White, sister Mona (Pat) Wagner.

Mary was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother who loved her family. She loved and attended Fellowship Baptist Church of Portland. She also had a love for the Cincinnati Reds and especially Joey Votto. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoyed doing puzzles and watching Hallmark channel movies.

Mary is survived by her children Sherry (John) Welker of Portland, Gary (Elaine) Randall of Pennsylvania, Bob Randall of Portland. Thirteen grandchildren, Twenty nine great grandchildren and one on the way, one great great grandson, one brother Doug (Nancy) White of Mt Vernon, KY, Sister in law Della White of Fairfield, Ohio along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life services will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Portland. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with burial to follow in the Spartanburg Cemetery. There will be a Dinner after the burial at the Fellowship Baptist Church. Memorials can be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.bairdfreeman.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 14, 2019
