|
|
Mary Jo Slonaker
Cambridge City - Mary Jo Slonaker, 88, of Cambridge City passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on July 18, 1930 in Richmond, Indiana to Claiborn and Carlyle Diffenderfer King and had lived most of her life in the Cambridge City area.
After graduation from Centerville High School she received her Bachelors degree from Ball State University and Masters degree from Indiana University. She taught Home economics for many years at Tri-High in Lewisville and The Indiana Soldiers and Sailors Children's Home in Knightstown, IN. She also served on the Cambridge City Town Council and was a harness racing enthusiast.
Survivors include her children Mary Sue (Tim) Hosey, Steve (Lisa) Slonaker and Allis (Sam) Fox; grandchildren Aaron, Adrian, Adam, Anna, Andrew, Chris, Clay Kimble, Cameron and Hayden; 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 10:00 am until start of services at 11:30 am at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Burial will follow in West Grove Cemetery in Centerville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cambridge City Main Street Mural Restoration Fund.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 16, 2019