Mary Jo Szymanowski Obituary
Richmond - Mary Jo Szymanowski, age 66, of Richmond passed away on Friday (April 24, 2020) at her home. Mary Jo was born on January 13, 1954 in Richmond, Indiana to Charles and Marilyn Miller Bizzaro. She married the love of her life, Dr. James Szymanowski, on April 28, 1989. Mary Jo formally served on the boards of directors for HELP the Animals and Whitewater Valley Opera. She was a fantastic animal lover and really enjoyed fashion and cosmetics.

Survivors include husband Dr. James Szymanowski; mother Marilyn Bizzaro; son Shawn (Jen) McNabb; step children Jason (Gari) Szymanowski, Keith Szymanowski and Jill (William) Crull; sister Christina (Robert) Erbse; grandchildren Chris, Jordan, Ayden, Heather, Olivia, William, Daulton and Clayton and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Charles Bizzaro.

A private family visitation will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jo's name to HELP the Animals (PO Box 117 Richmond, Indiana 47375).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
