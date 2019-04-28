|
Mary Kelsey
Cambridge City - Mary Elizabeth Kelsey, 97, of Cambridge City died April 26, 2019 at The Springs Health Care Center in Richmond.
Mary Lib (as known by friends and family) was born July 17, 1921 in Connersville. She was the daughter of Carl R. and Marie Mercer. She graduated from Connersville High School in 1939.
She married John H. Kelsey in 1942 and moved to Cambridge City. While John served in the Army Air Corps in WWII and Mary Lib served the country by working in various munitions manufacturing plants. Later in life she was employed at Lincoln High School. She was a proud life-long member of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority and a member of the Cambridge City United Methodist Church. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She loved her family and loved to entertain her family and friends. Holidays and birthdays were joyous and grand events.
Survivors include her son Thomas J. (Rhonda) Kelsey; 2 daughters, Judith Ann (Michael) Meyer and Beverly (John R.) Copeland; 5 granddaughters, Leigh Anne Higgins, Hillary Elaine Burbrink, Sarah Elizabeth Fields, Laura Elizabeth Turner and Stephanie Sue Kelsey; 10 great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew, and one great niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Kelsey and an infant son, Thomas Michael Kelsey; her parents Carl and Marie Mercer, and her sister Virginia Remmler.
Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until start of services at 12:00 noon. Rev. Max Milton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 28, 2019