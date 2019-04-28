Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kelsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kelsey


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Kelsey Obituary
Mary Kelsey

Cambridge City - Mary Elizabeth Kelsey, 97, of Cambridge City died April 26, 2019 at The Springs Health Care Center in Richmond.

Mary Lib (as known by friends and family) was born July 17, 1921 in Connersville. She was the daughter of Carl R. and Marie Mercer. She graduated from Connersville High School in 1939.

She married John H. Kelsey in 1942 and moved to Cambridge City. While John served in the Army Air Corps in WWII and Mary Lib served the country by working in various munitions manufacturing plants. Later in life she was employed at Lincoln High School. She was a proud life-long member of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority and a member of the Cambridge City United Methodist Church. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She loved her family and loved to entertain her family and friends. Holidays and birthdays were joyous and grand events.

Survivors include her son Thomas J. (Rhonda) Kelsey; 2 daughters, Judith Ann (Michael) Meyer and Beverly (John R.) Copeland; 5 granddaughters, Leigh Anne Higgins, Hillary Elaine Burbrink, Sarah Elizabeth Fields, Laura Elizabeth Turner and Stephanie Sue Kelsey; 10 great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew, and one great niece.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Kelsey and an infant son, Thomas Michael Kelsey; her parents Carl and Marie Mercer, and her sister Virginia Remmler.

Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until start of services at 12:00 noon. Rev. Max Milton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now