Mary L. Graft



Richmond - Mary L. Graft, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.



Mary was born on May 11, 1935, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Ole and Mary Cruise Thompson. She taught school for a year in a one room schoolhouse in Nebraska before moving to Winchester, Indiana, where she and her husband, Donald, owned and operated Grafts 5 & 10. Mary later worked at King's True Value Hardware and Thriftland and owned a house cleaning business. She relocated to Richmond after her husband passed away. Mary was a member of the VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108 Auxiliary and the American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 Auxiliary. She loved gardening, playing cards and games, decorating over the top for holidays, and spending time with her family.



Survivors include her children, Peggy (Tom "Orville") Thornburgh of Lake City, Florida, Steve (Rita) Graft of Winchester, Indiana, Michael (Tammi) Graft of Marion, Indiana, and Cindy (Billy) Arnold of Richmond; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Graft, who died October 8, 2001, and parents.



Memorial visitation for Mary L. Graft will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with her son, Michael Graft officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Walk to End Alzheimer's, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary