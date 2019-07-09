Mary L. Rodgers



Richmond, Ind. - Mary L. Rodgers, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus surrounded by her family.



Born March 2, 1929, in Richmond, Indiana, to John and Mildred Estridge Clements, Mary was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a 1947 graduate of Richmond High School. Mary retired from Reid Hospital. She was a member of Four Mile Church of the Brethren and Richmond Senior Community Center. Mary volunteered for many years at Habitat for Humanity. She was an avid walker and a big Mickey Mouse fan, liked to read, and enjoyed writing poetry.



Survivors include her children, Rick Rodgers of Richmond and Ronda (Tom) Agee of Richmond; grandsons, Michael Ritz of Providence, Rhode Island, and Lucas Mann of Orange Park, Florida; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Austin Corman and Sabrina Ritz; two great-great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews including special nephew, Mike (Kathy) Juhasz of Chicago, Illinois; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Daniel Clay Rodgers, who died May 13, 2013; granddaughter, Amber Corman; grandson, Jeremiah Rodgers; mother, Mildred Miller; father; sisters, Marie Smith and Armina Juhasz; and two of Armina's triplets, Mitchell and Malcolm Juhasz.



Visitation for Mary L. Rodgers will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Parker officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Good News Habitat for Humanity, 1114 South F Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on July 9, 2019