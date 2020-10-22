Mary Lee Blackburn



Mary Lee Blackburn peacefully passed away October 7, 2020 with her lifetime love and husband Russell C. Blackburn by her side. She was 87.



Born to John C. Vallandingham and Margaret Bulmer Vallandingham in Richmond, Indiana, she graduated from Richmond High School as a scholar athlete. She cashiered at a grocery store, and then moved onto working as an accountant at NATCO, where she met her beloved husband of 67 years.



In the late 60's Mary Lee moved to Palo Alto, California, with her family and worked for the Palo Alto School District as a Secretary, then on to the Palo Alto Police Department's Burglary Suppression Team, and then finally retired as Senior Secretary to Mountain View's Chief of Police.



Upon retirement, Mary Lee moved with her husband to Punta Gorda Isles, Florida, and then relocated to Sun Lakes, Arizona. She enjoyed travelling, playing golf, spending time with friends, visiting with family and their beloved dogs.



Mary Lee was such a loving grandmother, mother and wife. She knew no stranger and was a kind friend to everyone, with her beautiful smile and witty sense of humor. She took great pride in her home, always spotless, warm and welcoming.



She will be greatly missed by her husband Russell Blackburn, daughter Pamela Jo, granddaughters Russhelle and Lauryn, brother Jack Vallandingham and his wife Jean, sister in law Lucretia Brown Bullock and her husband Louie, brother in law Gayle Brown and many nephews, nieces and friends. Mary Lee was predeceased by son Phillip Blackburn, sister Marilyn Vallandingham Bowman, brother in law Howard Bowman and brother James "Butch" Vallandingham.



Per her wishes, no services will be held.









