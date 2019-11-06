Resources
Mary Lou Binnig-Wood

Mary Lou Binnig-Wood Obituary
Mary Lou Binnig-Wood

Columbus - Mary Lou Binnig-Wood, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio after a long and joyful life. She was born on July 6, 1936 to Herman and Dorothy (Martin) Spencer in Newark, Ohio. She married Neil Thomas Wood on July 13, 1978 in Richmond, Indiana. She moved to Westerville, Ohio in 2016 to be closer to family.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Road, Westerville, Ohio. A memorial service prior to interment will be held at 3:00pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Lutherania Cemetery, 2000 Liberty Avenue, Richmond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary Lou Binnig-Wood to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or online at .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
