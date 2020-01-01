|
|
Mary Lou Woolard
Cambridge City - Mary Lou Woolard, 87, of Cambridge City, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019 following a short illness. Born November 28, 1932 in Dublin, Indiana, to Les and Louise (Kepler) Donieker, she was the third of their four daughters. Exceptionally proud of her Dublin heritage, she remained close friends with Shirley (Seelig) Castelluccio and David Heywood her entire life. Alongside her dad, Mary Lou worked at his Pure Oil Service Station in Cambridge City growing up. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. Mary Lou was an exceptional cook. She was known for her Thanksgiving Feasts and peanut brittle at Christmas time. She and her husband Ben took many trips to Gatlinburg and loved cruising America's rivers on riverboat cruises. Mary Lou was an honorary member of Psi Iota Xi, Cambridge City. Nothing was more important to Mary Lou than family. She dedicated her life to being a tremendous wife and mom.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ben; daughters, Barbara (Marcia Everett) Woolard and Laura (Steve) Parmerlee; 2 step grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents; and sisters, Joan Reynolds, Jean Rahrar and Sue Holmes.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020. Rev. Carla Bryant will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Golay Community Center- 1007 E. Main Street/ Cambridge City, IN 47327 or your local animal shelter.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020