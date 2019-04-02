Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winchester Congregational Christian Church
128 N. East St
Winchester, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Winchester Congregational Christian Church
128 N. East St.
Winchester, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pflasterer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pflasterer


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Pflasterer Obituary
Mary Pflasterer

Winchester - Mary Janetta Pflasterer, 83, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Mary was born September 22, 1935 in Saratoga to the late Herbert and Lucile (Heston) Jackson. She was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School. She spent her life as a homemaker and farmer. Mary was a member of the Winchester Congregational Christian Church, The Lincoln Home-Ec Club, The Jolly Workers Sunday School Class, Women's Fellowship, and the Ward Township District No. 5 School House Board of Directors. Mary enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Mary is survived by four children, Carla Pflasterer of Norfolk, VA, Curt Pflasterer (Patricia) of West Chester, OH, Christina Andrew (Mike) of Daleville, and Connie Zimmers of Florence, SC; seven grandchildren, Elisabeth Bailey (Brian) of Liberty, OH, Sarah Butcher (Anthony) of Tampa, FL, David Pflasterer (Maju) of Groveport, OH, Ann Velasco (Andrea) of Austin, TX, Jill Spiess (Matthew) of Lansing, MI, Ryan Zimmers of Florence, SC, and Jason Zimmers of Florence, SC; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Bailey and Jaxon Butcher; and a brother-in-law, Duane Pflasterer (Stephanie).

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pflasterer; and two brothers, Keith and Robert Jackson.

A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019, at Winchester Congregational Christian Church, 128 N. East St. in Winchester. Pastor Rob Butler will officiate. Burial will follow in Fountain Park Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday evening at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ward Township District No. 5 School House, PO Box 172, Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now