Mary Plankenhorn
Fountain City - Mary Ellen (Filby) Plankenhorn passed away in her home Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born November 28, 1930 to Emil and Mildred (Plessinger) Filby of Middleboro, she was 89 years old. Mary was married 68 years to Bob who passed January 1, 2019. Survivors include son, Rob and his wife Connie of Indianapolis; son, Dan of Palo Alto; 3 grandchildren, Robbie, David and Isabella; 1 great-grandson Eli; sisters Elma, Christine, and Nancy; nieces and nephews. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, Richmond.
Mary was a lifelong Wayne County resident, growing up in Middleboro. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1948 and was married to Bob in 1950. Her sons were born, Rob 1954 and Dan 1956, during the time she and Bob lived in rural Williamsburg where Bob farmed. In 1961, the family moved to Fountain City and Bob was in the gasoline business as well as other entrepreneurial activities.
In addition to making a home and raising two sons, Mary actively assisted Bob in managing his business interests including his 2 terms as elected Clerk-Treasurer of Fountain City. Bob referred to his wife as "the brains of the outfit." In addition to business and civic activities in Fountain City, Bob was also a volunteer fireman for the city. Due to their home's close proximity to the firehouse, the fire department's emergency telephone was installed in the Plankenhorn home where it was often Mary who often took the calls, activated the firehouse siren and coordinated the department's response as Bob hustled to the firehouse.
Following Bob's retirement in 1975, Mary began a career as cashier with Reid Memorial Hospital. She loved her work at the hospital; making many new friends from among hospital employees. Working the cashier window at Reid also gave her the opportunity to see and keep up with many old friends. Mary retired from the hospital after a 20-year career.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or the Reid Foundation, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Mary Plankenhorn will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, generosity and devotion to family. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Calling for Mary will be held at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City, Indiana on Thursday, January 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the funeral to follow on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020