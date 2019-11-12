|
|
Mary R. Frasur Snyder
Liberty - Mary R. Frasur Snyder, 83, of Liberty, died Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, at her residence following a brief illness.
Mary was a native and lifelong resident of Liberty, born January 6, 1936, the fourth of eight children born to Joseph and Eleanor Schneider Frasur. She was a 1953 graduate of Short High School in Liberty and was a member of the Union County Alumni Association. On May 29, 1955, she was married to Keith Snyder who died February 8, 2000. Mary never met a stranger for the many years she worked at J.A. Bertch and Sons Hardware. Most recently, she was the friendly smile and hug greeting you at the door at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel in Liberty. Mary had also been employed at The Beverly Shop in Richmond, Max's Men Store, Village Fountain and Whitewater State Park, all in Liberty. Mary was eager to give of her time and talents as an active member of the community. She was a long time member of the Brownsville United Methodist Church, the Union County Blood Drive and volunteered at McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford for over fifteen years. She participated in organizing Founders Day each year as a member of the Union County Historical Society. Mary enjoyed being a part of the Community Choir, Lions Club and the Union County West Point Cemetery Board. She was honored to be the first female elected to the Liberty Town Council. The family would like thank the Hospice Group, specifically Amy Ertel for the care she has provided for our Mary.
In a 2013 article celebrating Mary as the Grand Marshall of the July 4 parade, Bev Woodruff writes that Mary "is a very humble person and is not comfortable in the limelight." She continues that "Her entire life has been dedicated to helping people, and since her retirement, her service to people has increased. Her life is full and that's the way she likes it."
Mary is survived by her sons and their wives: Brian Snyder and Val of Centerville, Jeffrey Snyder and his companion, Donna Brashears of Liberty, Robert Snyder and Connie of Bloomington; her sisters: Shirley Frasur of Liberty and Patricia Frasur Sizemore of Connersville; her brothers: Robert Frasur and Richard Frasur, both of Liberty; Sisters-in-law; Barbara Kaufman of Brownsville, Lois Frasur of Liberty; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many, many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by grandson: Jason Snyder; her brothers: Joe Eddie, Charles and Eugene Frasur; and her sisters-in-law: Carolyn Kain, Margie Frasur and Joan Crane; brothers-in-law: Bud Kaufman, Don Crane and Dean Kain. Funeral services for Mary will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick with Rev. Shelley Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in Union County West Point Cemetery. In keeping with Mary's love of sports, espescially IU basketball, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals, the family will be wearing sports attire for her visitation and encourage everyone to wear their favorite sports team's apparel. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday where memorial contributions may be made to the Eleanor Frasur Fund benefitting Union County West Point Cemetery, 404 Eaton St, Liberty, IN 47353, Brownsville United Methodist Church-Samaritan's Purse International Foundation (Christmas shoeboxes for children), or a . For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com or scan here:
