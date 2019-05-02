|
Mary Smith
Cambridge City - Mary E. Smith, 92, of Cambridge City, passed away on April 30 at Reid Health. She was born on April 29, 1927 in Lynn, IN the daughter of Floyd D. and Alma Marie Martz Benson.
Mary loved to cook so much that no one ever left her home hungry and she was a cook at Hagerstown Schools for over 30 years. She also graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1944.
She is survived by her children, Sondra L. (Bernie) Herrmann and Mark (Connie) Smith; a grandson, Peter Bryan (Kimberly) Smith; 2 great-granddaughters, Grace Ryann Smith and Avery Faith Smith; 4 step-grandchildren, Cory Herrman, Kyle (Stacy) Herrmann, Brandie Abrams and Richard Bishop; 3 step great-grandsons, Cole, Koby and Jordy Herrmann; several nieces and nephews;3 siblings, Robert (Maryann) Benson, Patricia (Odell) Guffy and Larry (Pat) Benson; and brother-in-law Noel Burton.
In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas "Keith" Smith on June 18, 2012; a son, Ronnie Smith; and a brother Charles Benson
Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from
11:00 am until start of services at 1:00 pm. Pastor Kyle Herrman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Brick Cemetery in Hagerstown.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 2, 2019