Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Mary York

Mary York Obituary
Mary Ann York, 84, of Cambridge City passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Ambassador Heath Care in Centerville. She was born on June 21, 1935 to Walter and Velma Baker Pullen and had lived most of her life in the area. She was a member of Galilean Baptist Church in Centerville and had retired from Alcoa after 30 years service.

Survivors a 3 grandchildren Jonathan, Jerome and Jordan York; a great-grandson Jonathan York II; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son Joe, and sisters and brothers.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Galilean Baptist Church in Centerville. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Friends may gather from 10:00 am at the church until start of services at 11:00 am.

Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
