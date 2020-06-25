Matthew A. Short
Matthew A. Short

Hagerstown - Matthew Allen "Matt" Short, age 31, passed away Saturday, June 20th, 2020. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered for his big heart and kind soul. He had a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of over 8 years, Jessica Short, his children Madyson Short, Makinley Short and Mason Short, his 3 loving brothers, Josh Morris, Derek Morris and Ronnie Morris and his Grandma Patricia Stanley and Pappy Vern. He was preceded in death by his Great Grandma and Grandpa Criger, his Pappy Neil, his Grandpa Robert Ferguson, and his best friend Aaron Montgomery. Ceremonies are being held privately as per Matthews wishes, but friends and family will be having a fishing benefit in his honor on the 4th of July. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com

Matthew Short, Gone Fishing and Hunting.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
