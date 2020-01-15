Services
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-0745
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Hampton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Hampton Obituary
Matthew Hampton

Liberty - Matthew M. Hampton Sr., 42 of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1977 in Richmond, Indiana to Michael Hampton and Veldeanie Raby Hampton.

On April 15, 2003 he married Cheryl Drake in Richmond, Indiana.

Matthew took pride in being a member of the NRA and was a gun collector. He enjoyed hunting with his daughter and working on cars with his son. He was often found sitting on the sidelines of the sporting events for his children. Matthew was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.

Along with his wife Cheryl, he will also be greatly missed by his mother, Veldeanie; his daughter, Abbigail L. Hampton; his son, Matthew M. Hampton Jr.; 2 sisters, Vicki (Joe) Crowe and Rebecca Hampton; a lifelong best friend, Clint Long; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Michael and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation for Matthew will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00 pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, Indiana 47353. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -