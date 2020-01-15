|
|
Matthew Hampton
Liberty - Matthew M. Hampton Sr., 42 of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1977 in Richmond, Indiana to Michael Hampton and Veldeanie Raby Hampton.
On April 15, 2003 he married Cheryl Drake in Richmond, Indiana.
Matthew took pride in being a member of the NRA and was a gun collector. He enjoyed hunting with his daughter and working on cars with his son. He was often found sitting on the sidelines of the sporting events for his children. Matthew was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.
Along with his wife Cheryl, he will also be greatly missed by his mother, Veldeanie; his daughter, Abbigail L. Hampton; his son, Matthew M. Hampton Jr.; 2 sisters, Vicki (Joe) Crowe and Rebecca Hampton; a lifelong best friend, Clint Long; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Michael and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation for Matthew will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00 pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, Indiana 47353. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020