Maurice E. Stolle
Richmond - Maurice E. Stolle, age 87, of Richmond died on Monday (September 9, 2019) at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Richmond on October 7, 1931 to Joseph Stolle Jr. and Viola Sittloh Stolle. Maurice worked at Richmond Gear until it closed in 1986 with 36 years of accredited service and was inspection supervisor when he retired. He spent four years in US Air Force and two of those years were spent in Japan. Maurice was a lifetime member of Saint Andrew Church and lifetime member of YMI and a member of VFW.
Maurice is survived by his wife Margie Hideko Stolle, whom he married in June 1957 and celebrated their 62nd anniversary in June 2019; nephew Charles Pete Koch and his wife Charlene and their daughter Tara; niece Elaine Sue Stewart and her husband Michael and their son Cory. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Stolle Jr and mother Viola Stolle, sister Marilyn Stolle Koch and brother Richard Stolle.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Church on Friday (September 13, 2019). Father Sengole Gnanaraj will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St Andrew Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday (September 13, 2019) at the church.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 11, 2019