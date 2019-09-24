|
Maurice Pentecost
Greenwood - Maurice Q. Pentecost , 99, of Greenwood, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Aspen Trace Senior Living in Greenwood.
A Union County native, Maurice was born August 31, 1920 to Emerson and Emma Quick Pentecost. He was a 1938 graduate of Kitchel High School. On June 4, 1940, he married the former Emma Jane Miller who died November 15, 2014. Together they had farmed in Franklin County for over twenty years. Maurice had also been employed at Farmers Grain in Pershing for sixteen years. He enjoyed his family and was always available to help his wife with her craft projects. His leisure time was occupied reading, working in his vegetable garden or watching sports. Maurice was an accomplished croquet and horseshoe player as a younger man. He was currently a member of the Southland Community Church in Greenwood and had attended Hillcrest Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, both in Richmond, as well as, Springfield Methodist Church in Franklin County,
Maurice is survived by his children and their spouses: Edwin D. Pentecost and Erna of Anderson, South Carolina; Larry G. Pentecost, Sandra J. Hillman and Ray, all of Greenwood; his sister-in-law: Elmira Pentecost of Connersville; four grandchildren: Amanda Becker and her husband, Troy, Craig Hillman and his wife Amy, Michael Pentecost and Kyle Hillman; six great-grandchildren: Russell Pentecost, Alex Hillman, Evan Hillman, Mitchell Pentecost, Chloe Becker, and Lily Becker; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife of 74 years, Maurice was preceded in death by nine siblings: James and Levi Pentecost, Lois Weimer, Kenneth Pentecost, Dorothy Munyon, Marion Pentecost, Maxine Hite, Lela Dove and Henry Pentecost.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel in Liberty with Pastor Kerry Huffman of Southland Community Church in Greenwood officiating. Interment will follow in College Corner Cemetery in West College Corner. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Memorial contribution may be made to Alzheimer Disease Research, Indiana University Medical Center, 635 Barnhill Drive, Indianapolis 46204 or to Southland Community Church, 5800 Smith Valley Rd, Greenwood 46142. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com or scan here:
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 24, 2019