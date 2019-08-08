|
|
Rev. Max Knight
Greens Fork - Max E. Knight, well-known author, pastor and retired newspaper writer, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at Ambassador Healthcare, Centerville, Indiana. He married Mazella Wright Knight on Christmas Eve 1945 by Rev. Gordon Bell in Fountain City, IN. The Knights first lived south of Lynn, IN and were members of Hopewell United Methodist Church where he served as Lay Leader. Max is survived by his daughter Teresa Jackson (late husband Bill) and his son Eric (Jenny). He also leaves three grandchildren, Barbara (Chad) Soucy and Jonathan (Rachel) and Matthew (Summer) Knight. Great-grandchildren include Boston and Terra Soucy and Afton and Iris Knight. Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers and one son, Clarence Edwin Knight.
Born August 25, 1925, Max was the son of Clarence and Minnie Knight. He was a native of Lynn and a graduate of Spartanburg High School in 1944. He served in the United States Cavalry during World War II. He completed his degree work at Earlham College, Crossroads Bible College and the Moody Bible Institute. He worked as a reporter and editor for the Lynn Herald, Winchester newspaper for two years and with The Palladium-Item as sports and feature writer at Richmond for 26 years. He wrote a weekly interest column "As It Looks To Knight" for the Hagerstown Exponent and Gazette.
Max and Mazella moved to Greens Fork in 1968. Max began his pastorate at Sugar Grove Community Church, retiring from there in 1991. He then served as interim pastor at the Webster United Methodist Church for ten years. Max and Mazella travelled extensively and presented travelogues to audiences of their adventures.
Max was a member of several organizations, including moderator of the Yokefellow Luncheon in Richmond for 18 years, the American Legion, Gideons International, Hagerstown Masonic Lodge and Knights Templar. He provided religious guidance as an Indiana State Police Chaplain and Reid Hospital Chaplin. He was one of The Richmond Emmaus Community spiritual leaders.
As a member of the Reid Hospital Foundation Board of Directors for over 20 years, he was instrumental in the plans for the new Reid Health. He was on the board to preserve the historic Quakertown settlement on Brookville Lake. Max considered his greatest honor when the Earlham Athletic Hall of Fame inducted him as a member in 1997. He also is remembered for the authorship of five books with one honoring former referee the late Don McBride entitled "Somebody Stole the Pea Out of My Whistle" and one telling of the boyhood adventures "Spinning Through Clouds" from 1936 to 1941 when Max flew almost daily at his father's airport at Lynn as Randolph County's first airport.
Calling for Max will be from 10:00 a.m -1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City. A memorial service will follow with burial and military rites at Quaker Lynn Cemetery. Pastor Eric Knight will officiate.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ambassador for their thoughtful care of Max. In addition, the family is grateful to all who visited him through the years. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Reid Health Foundation, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 8, 2019