Max L.J. Dillon
Richmond - Max L.J. Dillon, age 31, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon (October 5, 2019) at Reid Health. He was born on October 26, 1987 in Richmond to Max A. and Tammy Brown Dillon and had lived here all of his life. He had worked as a contractor and in various factory positions. He loved his family and was a industrious and resourceful individual. Max shared everything, he was generous with what he had. He loved animals.
Survivors include his parents, Max and Tammy Dillon; siblings Megan Dillon, Madison Dillon and Mollie Dillon; his partner Jessica Daggy; paternal grandparents Benjamin and Clara Dillon; numerous cousins and friends. His maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Barbara Brown, are also deceased.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 9, 2019) in Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 9, 2019) at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to HELP the Animals, P.O. Box 117, Richmond, Indiana 47375.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 8, 2019