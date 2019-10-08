Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max L.j. Dillon


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max L.j. Dillon Obituary
Max L.J. Dillon

Richmond - Max L.J. Dillon, age 31, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon (October 5, 2019) at Reid Health. He was born on October 26, 1987 in Richmond to Max A. and Tammy Brown Dillon and had lived here all of his life. He had worked as a contractor and in various factory positions. He loved his family and was a industrious and resourceful individual. Max shared everything, he was generous with what he had. He loved animals.

Survivors include his parents, Max and Tammy Dillon; siblings Megan Dillon, Madison Dillon and Mollie Dillon; his partner Jessica Daggy; paternal grandparents Benjamin and Clara Dillon; numerous cousins and friends. His maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Barbara Brown, are also deceased.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 9, 2019) in Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (October 9, 2019) at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to HELP the Animals, P.O. Box 117, Richmond, Indiana 47375.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now