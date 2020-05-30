Melvin E. James
Eldorado, OH - Melvin E. James, age 89, of Eldorado, OH passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born on October 17, 1930 in Lewisburg, OH to the late Karl W. and Inez L. (Bucher) James. Melvin retired from the Dana Perfect Circle Company in Richmond, IN and was also a longtime Preble County farmer. He was a member of the Eldorado United Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming, traveling and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Eileen James; second wife Elaine James; third wife Maridene James; daughter Kathleen James; stepson Larry Garber; stepdaughter Cindy Brower; and stepsons David McCloud and Gary McCloud. He is survived by his daughter Deborah (Tom) Patton of New Paris, OH; grandchildren: Lee (Mandee) Patton of New Paris, OH and Amanda Davies of New Paris, OH; great grandchildren: Macyn Patton, Nolan Patton, Sawyer Davies and Brynn Davies; stepsons: Jim (Dianne) McCloud and Richard (Betsy) McCloud both of Eaton, OH and Terry (Penny) McCloud of Richmond, IN; stepdaughters: Kathy McCloud of Tennessee and Cindy McCloud of Eaton, OH; stepdaughter Connie Petry; stepsons Terrell Garber and Kenny Garber; and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris, OH. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eldorado United Methodist Church, 341 S. Main St., Eldorado, OH 45321. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.




