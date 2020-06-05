Meurial L. Hoover
Meurial L. Hoover

Economy - Meurial L. Hoover, 70, of Economy, died at her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was born in Richmond on June 18, 1949 to Robert and Lucille (Lakes) Dimett and lived most of her life in Wayne County. She was a graduate of Hagerstown High School and was a member of Sugar Grove Community Church. Survivors include her husband, James Hoover; a daughter, Lynnetta Boudreaux; 2 grandchildren, Aaron Boudreaux and Kelsea Boudreaux and a great-granddaughter, Audreyanna Boudreaux. Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM on Monday, June 8, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Pastor Adam Rinehart will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
