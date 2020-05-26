|
|
Michael A. Brown
Eaton - Michael A. "Mike - Brownie" Brown 68 of Eaton, Ohio passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Preble County Kettering ER. Born on November 25, 1951 in Richmond, IN. He was a 1970 National Trail High School graduate and a 1974 graduate of Morehead College receiving his Bachler's Degree. Mike was a Supervisor at Belden Corporation in Richmond, In. for 28 years and manager of the PFD at Miami University in Oxford for 13 years. He played all sports in high school, was a positive person and loved and enjoyed life and was an easy-going guy. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, never saying no and an avid Ohio State, Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds fan. Enjoyed and loved to ride his bike.
Preceded in death by father Donald A. Brown in 1987 and sister: Linda Brown.
Survived by wife of 39 years: Pamela S. (Hutton) Brown of Eaton, OH; mother: Loretta Brown of New Paris, OH; daughter & son-in-law: Tasha & Shawn Stephan of Bradford, OH; granddaughter: Kierra Stephan; Sister: Marilee (James F.) Fourman of New Paris, OH; brother: Tim A. (Connie) Brown of Seymour, IN; sister-in-law: Becky & Don Leach of Ansonia, OH; nieces: Amber Dooley, Lisa McGlothin, Sabrina Leach, Danae Farris and Kristen Giles; nephews: Jeff Fourman and Andy Leach.
Family will receive friends Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home 109 West Main Street - New Paris, OH. The Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Brother Tim Brown officiating. Interment will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery New Paris, OH. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, we recommend that you, keep a social distance of approximately 6 feet from others and wear a face mask if you feel comfortable. Please utilize our guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence if you feel uncomfortable attending the service.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 26 to May 27, 2020