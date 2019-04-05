Services
Michael A. Pardo


LaGrange - Michael A. Pardo, 63, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, IN.

Mr. Pardo was born on May 18, 1955, in Richmond, IN to Joseph and Ruth Geraldine (Black) Pardo.

Living most of his adult life in the area he worked for many years as a mechanic for Jayco in Middlebury, IN. He loved to hunt and fish, collected guns and enjoyed his time working on cars.

On October 25, 1975, in Richmond, IN he married Anita G. Ratliff; Mrs. Pardo survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving is his mother, Ruth Pardo of Richmond; a son, Joseph Pardo of LaGrange; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Walter Adkins of LaGrange; five grandchildren, Andrew Pardo, Cameron Butts, Alivea Shepherd, Madyson Adkins, and Jaxon Adkins; and two brothers, Andrew Pardo of Richmond, IN and John Pardo of Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Pardo.

According to his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, IN is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 5, 2019
