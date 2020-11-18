1/1
Michael A. Presley
Michael A. Presley

Eaton - Michael Allen Presley of Eaton Ohio, age 70, left this world on Tuesday November 10, 2020. Michael was born on May 11, 1950 in Richmond, Indiana to Bernard and Dorothy Presley. He worked at Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing for 30 years.

Michael had four children - Aimee Fox of Eaton, Ohio, Michael B. Presley of Arcadai, Florida, Tiffany Presley of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Aaron Presley of Eaton, Ohio; grandchildren Ronnie Fox of Eaton, Ohio, and Finn Presley of Arcadia, Florida; sisters Peggy Walters of Richmond, Indiana, Tracy Venable of Panama City, Florida; brothers Walter Presley of Ocala, Florida, and Paul Presley of Defuniak Springs, Florida. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his third wife Janice Presley (2016).

Burial for Michael will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at King Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana through Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
