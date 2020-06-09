Michael Allen Maze



Michael Allen Maze, 71, of Wayne County, died peacefully at Reid Health on Sunday, June 7, 2020 where he had been a patient for the past five weeks.



He was born March 19, 1949 in Wayne County, one of four children of Allen Carson and Jean Elizabeth (Mitchell) Maze. He was raised in Union County where he was a 1967 graduate of Short High School.



Michael served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.



On January 30, 1970, he was married in St. Gabriel Church to MaryAnn Daniels, who survives.



He was a life-long farmer and owned and operated the family farms in both Union and Wayne counties.



While living in Union County, he was a member of St. Bridget Church. He later became a member of St. Gabriel Church in Connersville.



Survivors include two children, Marjean Overbey of Connersville and JoAnn Maze of Indianapolis; a sister, Marilyn (John) Hutchinson of Madison, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jarrett, Jenna, and Emmerson; special nephew and nieces, Joe Maze of Liberty, Linda Sayne of New Castle, and Stacey McNeeley of Tennessee.



He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles Mitchell Maze who passed away May 18, 2020, and Joseph Frank Maze who passed away December 14, 2017; his father and mother-in-law, Joseph J. and Margaret (Pflum) Daniels; and a sister-in-law, Susan Jo Daniels.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel Church at the convenience of the family. Reverend Dustin Boehm will officiate, and burial will be in Dale Cemetery.



Mike's wish was to be a tissue donor, and he honorably fulfilled this desire.



The family would like to thank Dr. David DeSantis and the Reid Health hospice staff for their care and compassion.



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael to St. Gabriel Catholic Church.



The staff of Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael Allen Maze.









