Michael D. "Mike" Combs



Richmond - Michael D. "Mike" Combs, age 63, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.



Born February 10, 1956, in Richmond, Indiana, to Jimmy L. and Minnie Martin Combs, Mike was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1974. Mike worked as a recreational coordinator at the Richmond State Hospital and volunteered at Help The Animals. He was a member of Centerville Church of the Nazarene.



Survivors include his daughter, Kendra (Brian) Huntsman of Maiden, North Carolina; grandchildren, Macey and Parker Huntsman; father, Jimmy Combs of Centerville, Indiana; sisters, Vickie (Omer) Harrist of Wayne County, Indiana, and Karen (Chris) Cox and Jennifer Burris, both of Richmond; aunt; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his dog, Buddy.



He was preceded in death by his mother.



Visitation for Michael D. "Mike" Combs will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Trevor Stanley officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary