He was born in Richmond on June 2, 1969 to John B. and Sharon (Thalls) Heacox. Mike was a 1988 graduate of Hagerstown High School. He hated Indiana Winters and spent 28 years living in the south, mainly Louisiana and Arkansas. While there he worked as a welder on an offshore oil rig, in a paper mill and various welding shops. He returned to his Indiana roots in 2015 to be closer to family, despite the cold winters. He was employed as a welder by Elevator Equipment Company of Richmond. Mike loved the outdoors and wildlife. His family shares photos of cardinals perched on his finger and video of him calling wild turkeys out of the brush and onto his deck in Arkansas and hand feeding them. He also enjoyed landscaping, kayaking, riding his motorcycle, was an avid fisherman and a renowned practical joker. After experiencing the miracle of organ donation first hand, when his aunt Brenda Dingwerth received her life saving liver transplant in 2017, Mike became an organ donor. His family will find comfort in knowing that he lives on helping others. Mike is survived by his parents, a son, Christopher and granddaughter Shevy Ann of Buna, TX; the love of his life, Tia Roberts Morgan of Hagerstown; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his treasured sister, Stacie Lynn; maternal grandparents Ray and Irene Thalls and paternal grandparents John and Helen Heacox. In honor of Mike's wishes there will be no public calling or services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019