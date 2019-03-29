Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Resources
Michael Gene Wagers


1955 - 2019
Michael Gene Wagers Obituary
Michael Gene Wagers

Richmond - Michael Gene Wagers, age 64, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home.

Born January 26, 1955, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lester and Virginia L. Cox Wagers, Mike lived in this community most of his life. He retired from Milestone Contractors in 2014, after 33 years of service. Mike was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 103 and Laborer's Local 1047. He enjoyed playing paintball, watching cowboy movies, and vintage cars.

Survivors include his sons, Jake Wagers of Richmond and Adam (Holly) Wagers of Zionsville, Indiana; sister, Brenda Cope of Richmond; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends, including former wife, Sandra Wagers.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother, Virginia Cox; and several aunts and uncles.

Memorial visitation for Michael Gene Wagers will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Riley Hospital for Children, Memorial Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 29, 2019
